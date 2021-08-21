Reliant Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 3.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after buying an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,076,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,720 shares of company stock valued at $33,313,426. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $682.14. 378,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,045. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $658.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

