Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,250 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 342.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 3,006,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,297. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

