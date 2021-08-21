Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,028,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,951,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

