Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $54.00 at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

RLAY opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,690,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

