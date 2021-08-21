Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Lake Street Capital

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of REKR opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 6,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

