Regis (NYSE:RGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Shares of RGS opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43. Regis has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Regis by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Regis by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 132,090 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regis by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

