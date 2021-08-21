Regis (NYSE:RGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “
Shares of RGS opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43. Regis has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.39.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
See Also: retirement calculator
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regis (RGS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.