Refinable (FINE) Trading Up 22.7% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Refinable has a market cap of $15.52 million and $4.55 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00135676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00149550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.36 or 0.99991477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.75 or 0.00929110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.38 or 0.06657916 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

