Reef (REEF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $291.23 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Reef has a total market cap of $291.23 million and $67.69 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reef has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00158885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00825984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,178,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.