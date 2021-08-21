Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) One Day Volume Hits $178,910.00

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $178,910.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00131909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00156209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,390.88 or 1.00053357 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.78 or 0.00917218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.71 or 0.06538513 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

