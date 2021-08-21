Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Up 5.2%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 6.54 and last traded at 6.50. 387,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 961,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.18.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is 10.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 10.01, for a total transaction of 750,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,001,000.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

