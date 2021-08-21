Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

RBGLY stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

