RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RNWK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.61. 206,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,693. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on RealNetworks in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.