Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $398.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

