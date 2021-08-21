Raymond James Weighs in on Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

VFF stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $731.91 million, a PE ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 291,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

