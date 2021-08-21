Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$118.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$144.60.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$87.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$88.68. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$110.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.24.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

