Raymond James Raises Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $31.00

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

TRMR opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

