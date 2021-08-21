Ravencoin Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $112.91 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00131918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,477,500,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars.

