Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc’s Quiet Period To End on August 24th (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems’ (NASDAQ:RPID) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 24th. Rapid Micro Biosystems had issued 7,920,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $158,400,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPID. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

RPID opened at $22.37 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

