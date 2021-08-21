Ramsey Quantitative Systems Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,729,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,905,543. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

