Ramsey Quantitative Systems Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. American International Group comprises 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. boosted their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

AIG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. 3,994,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

