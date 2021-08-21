Ramsey Quantitative Systems Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. General Motors makes up about 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. 15,729,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,905,543. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

