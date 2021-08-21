Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV opened at $207.47 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $209.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.