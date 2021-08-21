Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.75 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

