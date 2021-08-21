Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $407.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

