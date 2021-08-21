QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.31 Million

Brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report $153.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.85 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $139.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $639.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.66 million to $643.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $705.07 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $722.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 234,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,393. The company has a market cap of $894.36 million, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $198,150.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,342.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,028 shares of company stock valued at $978,521. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

