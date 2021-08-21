Quark (QRK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,018.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Quark has a market cap of $5.34 million and $1,018.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quark has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,869,356 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

