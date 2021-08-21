QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 420.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,140,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

