QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

QCR has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

QCR stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts predict that QCR will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QCR stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QCR were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

