Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Triumph Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

