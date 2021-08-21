Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in The Middleby by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The Middleby by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in The Middleby by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

