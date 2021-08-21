Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for UWM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. UWM has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at $10,607,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in UWM by 316.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at $6,338,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

