Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Increased by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

