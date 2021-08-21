Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

