Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 204,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

