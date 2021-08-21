Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

