Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canon Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canon in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

CAJ opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Canon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canon by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

