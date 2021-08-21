Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Gap, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Gap in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE:GPS opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Gap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Gap by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.