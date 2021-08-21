Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.86

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

