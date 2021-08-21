Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.86

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMO)
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
