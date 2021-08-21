Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

