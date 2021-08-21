Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

