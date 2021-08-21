Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

OTCMKTS PHPYF remained flat at $$1.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. Pushpay has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

