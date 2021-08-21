Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 359,715 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 26.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 72,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,888 shares of company stock worth $245,974. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

