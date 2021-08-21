pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $56,641.39

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $56,641.39 and approximately $248.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00012235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.68 or 0.00824915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048671 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.