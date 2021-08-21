Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

