Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.
PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
