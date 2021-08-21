PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUTKY)

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

