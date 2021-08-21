Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Psychemedics stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. 85,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,993. Psychemedics has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Psychemedics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Psychemedics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

