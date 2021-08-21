Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,515,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 90,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 76,873 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 207,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

