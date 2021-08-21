ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

PRPH opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 275.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 66,822 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 8,645.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 60,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 204.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

