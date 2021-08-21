Project Pai Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.14 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Project Pai has a market cap of $32.41 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,768,698,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,565,607,609 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

