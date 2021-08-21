Project Inverse Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $594,891.91 and $372,484.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00149689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,637.10 or 1.00249450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.00919449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.01 or 0.06640623 BTC.

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

